NBA Rumors: 6 Teams who desperately need to go 'star hunting' this offseason

NBA Rumors: Exploring six teams in the NBA who desperately need to go hunting for a star player this offseason.

When it matters most, time and time again it is proven that stars drive the NBA. In the NBA Playoffs, if you don't have a star talent leading the way, your team probably doesn't have much of a shot to make much noise. Sometimes, one star isn't even enough. The bottom line is that the NBA has become a game of "star hunting" to a certain extent. Heading into the offseason, the argument could be made that there are several teams that need to be aggressive on this front.

Whether it's a young team that is ready to take a leap of faith by pursuing a star player or a veteran-laden team that needs to aggressively add another star player to vault itself back into the title picture, there are at least six teams that desperately may go "star hunting" this summer.

Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic are clearly on a positive trajectory in the Eastern Conference. However, it's clear that the team has taken a slight step back this season. Could it have been partly due because of the injuries to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner? Absolutely. However, I can't help but wonder if this team could greatly benefit from adding a veteran star player during the offseason. With how this team ended last season, the optimism was through the roof. However, that has somewhat subsided so far this year.

Could that change if the Magic close the season on a strong note? Sure, but I'm not sure how likely that may end up being with how competitive the Eastern Conference is at the moment. There's reason to believe that a veteran star addition could unlock the potential for this team moving forward. The Magic certainly have the assets to get a deal done and with a strong young roster, Orlando could all of a sudden emerge as an appealing landing spot for several big-name veterans in the not-so-distant future.