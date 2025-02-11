NBA Rumors: 7 Biggest and best buyout market signings in recent NBA history

3. Marco Belinelli (2018) - signed by the Philadelphia 76ers

During the 2017-18 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers were considered one of the best young teams in the league. Led by a spry Joel Embiid and an emerging Ben Simmons, the Sixers made an incredible signing during the buyout period in the NBA. After being waived by the Atlanta Hawks, Belinelli wanted to sign on with a playoff team ahead of the final stretch run. That opportunity came when the Sixers came knocking. Even on the extremely talented Sixers, Belinelli managed to make his presence felt.

As the Sixers secured the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, Belinelli played a strong role for the team as they would make it to the second round of the playoffs. Losing to the Boston Celtics in the conference semifinals, this was the beginning of what would spark seven straight appearances in the postseason for the franchise. Belinelli may not have been the best player on the team but he certainly played a significant role for the team.

Belinelli had arguably the best stretch of his career during his stint with the Sixers. He would go on to average 14 points on 50 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent shooting from 3-point range in 28 regular season games with the team and 13 points per game on 35 percent shooting from 3-point range in the team's playoff run to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Unfortunately, after that magical season with the Sixers, Belinelli would not be re-signed by the team and would continue his career with the San Antonio Spurs.

In 2020, Belinelli elected to resume his playing career in Italy, where he continues to play today. Even though Belinelli didn't have the career that perhaps some hoped he would have in the NBA as a former first-round pick by the Golden State Warriors, it's safe to say that he, at the very least, did have a few compelling moments during his short tenure with the Sixers during the 2017-18 season.