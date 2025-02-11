NBA Rumors: 7 Biggest and best buyout market signings in recent NBA history

2. Russell Westbrook (2023) - signed with the LA Clippers

When his career is all said and done, Russell Westbrook is going to be remembered as one of the most influential point guards in NBA history. At his peak, he was truly one of a kind. His athleticism, tenacity, and effort were never a question. The fact that he was also one of the best rebounders and underrated playmakers is one of the bigger reasons why I'd argue he has to get recognition for being one of the best point guards to ever play the game. However, after 11 seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the team elected to trade him to the Houston Rockets as they were looking to pivot toward a rebuild.

He would only play one season with the Rockets before he bounced around between the Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Lakers over the next two seasons. But shortly after Los Angeles traded Westbrook to the Utah Jazz at the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline, he preferred his release. Westbrook and the Jazz would go on to agree to a buyout and he would go on to sign with the LA Clippers.

In 21 regular season games with the Clippers, Westbrook was truly impressive. To close out the regular season, Westbrook went on to average 16 points, eight assists, and five rebounds per game on 49 percent shooting from the field and 36 percent shooting from 3-point range. In the playoffs, he was even more productive but injuries to both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard would go on to derail their postseason run. The impact of Westbrook was felt as he would go on to re-sign with the team during the offseason.

Westbrook has one of the most illustrious and accomplished individual resumes in NBA history. But he's still very much in search of the first championship of his career. If he were to fall short of that, it would be a real shame and he would easily go down as one of the best players in league history to never win a championship.