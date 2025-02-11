NBA Rumors: 7 Biggest and best buyout market signings in recent NBA history

1. Joe Johnson (2016) - signed with the Miami Heat

Seven-time All-Star Joe Johnson would go on to have an illustrious career in the Association. However, in what would end up being one of his last influential moments in the league, Johnson signed with the Miami Heat during the latter portion of the 2015-16 to make his mark one more time. The 2015-16 Heat were an interesting underdog. Trading for Goran Dragic and the trade deadline and then losing Chris Bosh for the remainder of the season due to blood clots in a matter of days was not ideal.

But even with all that, the Heat didn't throw in the towel on possibly taking down the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers. With an emerging Hassan Whiteside, Justise Winslow, and Josh Richardson, alongside a late-prime Dwyane Wade, the Heat would use a late-season Johnson signing to nearly pull off one of the greatest playoff runs in the history of the franchise (up to that moment). Johnson signed with the Heat and played 24 regular season games and 14 postseason games.

Johnson would go on to average 13 points and three rebounds on 52 percent shooting from the field and 42 percent shooting from 3-point range in the regular season. His efficiency numbers dipped a bit in the postseason but he was just as nearly productive for Miami. Johnson, who embraced the role as a starter, would play a bit part in the team's run to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Miami fell short in Game 7 against Toronto but was one win away from facing off against LeBron and the Cavs in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Johnson was instrumental for that team as he emerged as a huge boost for the team late in the regular season and into the postseason. Had the Heat figured out how to beat the Raptors in Game 7, it would've set up one of the most intriguing playoff matchups in league history. Unfortunately, we never got to see LeBron's Cavs against Wade's Heat in a playoff series. Nevertheless, the signing of Johnson in 2016 has to be considered the gold medal in the history of NBA buyout signings.