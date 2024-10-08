NBA Rumors: 7 Teams who could still make sense for a disgruntled PJ Tucker
NBA Rumors: There are still a handful of contending teams who could make sense for PJ Tucker at this point in his career.
It's been reported that the LA Clippers and PJ Tucker have agreed to keep their distance until a resolution is arrived between the two sides. Tucker wants to play a bigger role than the Clippers can offer him at this point. Because of that, it's only natural for him to want the team to explore other options.
Tucker is probably going to find his way on a new team eventually, but that could take some time. The Clippers would like to find a trade for him but I find that highly unlikely considering his contract. But as the Clippers figure it all out, we explore seven teams who could still make a ton of sense for Tucker at this point in his career.
Cleveland Cavaliers
There are a couple of ways in which PJ Tucker could make some sense as an in-season addition to the Cleveland Cavaliers. For one, the Cavs could use another rotational option in the frontcourt. After Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, there's very little depth for Cleveland at the power forward and center positions.
Additionally, the Cavs could use some added toughness and mentality on their roster. Tucker's experience would also be a welcomed sight for the team heading into the season. Who knows how much Tucker has left in the tank but as a veteran option, there may not be many other realistic targets for the Cavs to make an in-season upgrade.