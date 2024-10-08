NBA Rumors: 7 Teams who could still make sense for a disgruntled PJ Tucker
Phoenix Suns
For as much top-tier talent as the Phoenix Suns have on their roster, the argument could be made that they have the least amount of depth amongst the likely playoff teams in the Western Conference. Because of that, the Suns could emerge as a natural landing spot for Tucker if he were to hit the free-agency market at some point after being bought out. Especially in the frontcourt, Tucker could be a very useful player for the Suns - even if it is just to eat up 15-20 minutes a night at the power forward position.
Even though Tucker may not have much offensive gas left in his tank at 39 years old, it's his defensive versatility that will be a huge asset for a Suns team that was middle of the pack last year. Especially if Tucker wouldn't cost much, it would be hard to argue against Phoenix making such a move.
I wouldn't say Tucker will be the difference in a successful or failure of a season for the Suns but there's no question the team could greatly benefit from the added depth.