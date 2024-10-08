NBA Rumors: 7 Teams who could still make sense for a disgruntled PJ Tucker
Philadelphia 76ers
After making arguably the biggest splash move of the NBA offseason in which they signed Paul George away from the LA Clippers in free agency, the Philadelphia 76ers followed that up by trying to surround their new big 3 with a strong enough supporting cast to win a title this season. While they've done a fairly good job on that front, you can't help but wonder how much they could still benefit from having a player like PJ Tucker added to their frontcourt rotation. At the moment, the Sixers are projected to start Caleb Martin at the power forward position and have Guerschon Yabusele as the team's backup.
I'm not sure if that's considered an elite 1-2 punch at the power forward position and there's no question Tucker could be a welcomed addition for how much experience he carries, along with the versatility he plays with.
At this point, you almost expect the Sixers to make an in-season addition to help solidify the roster. There's a very good chance that Tucker end up being one of their potential targets.