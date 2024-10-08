NBA Rumors: 7 Teams who could still make sense for a disgruntled PJ Tucker
Boston Celtics
The argument could be made that the Boston Celtics are the deepest team in the NBA. Even after winning an NBA Championship last season, the Celtics are going to be the strong favorites to win it all again this year. But if there is one thing that could derail the Celtics from winning a second-straight NBA championship, it could be the lack of health. Heading into the start of the season, Kristaps Porzingis is slated to miss at least the first two months of the year. But even if he is able to return by the midway point of the season, there are still questions about this team's frontcourt depth.
That's where adding a player like PJ Tucker could make a ton of sense for the Celtics. Boston may not need Tucker to play starter minutes or to even be a sixth or seventh man for the team. But as an occasional rotation piece, Tucker could provide value in the frontcourt for Boston this season.
Would Tucker be interested in such a role? Who knows. But if he wants to win a title this season, there's a contender with a need for more depth in the frontcourt.