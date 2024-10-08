NBA Rumors: 7 Teams who could still make sense for a disgruntled PJ Tucker
New York Knicks
You can say that the New York Knicks have made enough moves this offseason with the additions of Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns. However, the argument could still be made that there are some depth concerns, especially considering how injury-prone some of their key players have been over the past few seasons. Adding a player like PJ Tucker may not be viewed as a necessity for the team but he would be a welcomed addition to a team that will be attempting to enter the championship conversation in the Eastern Conference.
Tucker has the type of experience and overall toughness that every championship contender needs in the locker room. And knowing that Mitchell Robinson is going to miss at least the first few weeks of the season, it may be wise to go out and sign a player like Tucker (assuming he becomes available).
The Knicks have huge aspirations this season. They need to do everything in their power to put themselves in the best position to succeed. Perhaps signing Tucker is one way to ensure that.