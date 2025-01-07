NBA Rumors: 8 Headline-worthy players who will drive inevitable trade deadline chaos

Jerami Grant, Portland Trail Blazers

Once upon a time, Jerami Grant was one of the bigger names in the NBA trade rumor mill. However, much has quieted on that front recently. Still, everything about the Portland Trail Blazers seems to suggest that this team should be looking to trade the veterans on their roster - that includes Grant. Even though he's struggled a bit so far this season, he still has to be considered one of the more versatile wings in the league - one that could be a huge asset for a contending team looking for depth on the perimeter or in the frontcourt.

The big question is whether anyone will want to bother inquiring about Grant considering they have to go through Blazers general manager Joe Cronin. In recent years, he's been known as a pretty difficult negotiator to deal with (just ask the Miami Heat). The high asking price for Grant is probably one of the bigger reasons why he hasn't been traded since the Blazers pivoted toward a rebuild. Nevertheless, despite that big obstacle, there should still be, at least in theory, a strong market for Grant.

What teams could realistically be interested in Jerami Grant: After the Los Angeles Lakers traded for Dorian Finney-Smith, it was pretty clear that a big potential landing spot for Grant was off the list. However, there are still a few other teams that theoretically could emerge as a natural landing spot for the versatile forward. Looking across the league, the Oklahoma City Thunder, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Sacramento Kings, and even the Indiana Pacers (with the uncertainty revolving around Myles Turner's future) are a few teams to keep a close eye on over the next few weeks on the Grant front.

It's easy to forget that Grant is still just 30 years old. He could have 3-4 strong years still left in his game before he begins to decline out of his prime and could easily emerge as a missing piece of a championship puzzle in the right situation. The noise surrounding a Grant trade has certainly diminished over the last few months but I'd imagine he's a name that is going to reemerge in the rumor mill over the next few weeks.