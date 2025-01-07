NBA Rumors: 8 Headline-worthy players who will drive inevitable trade deadline chaos

Cameron Johnson, Brooklyn Nets

Who would've known that after the Brooklyn Nets traded Mikal Bridges for the blockbuster package in the summer, they would have another one of the most sought-after trade deadline candidates this season? But that's exactly what the Nets have in Cameron Johnson. The Nets are clearly pivoting toward a full-blown rebuild. After trading Dennis Schroder and Dorian Finney-Smith over the past month, that much has become pretty clear. The question is, what will be the ultimate asking price for Johnson as we inch closer and closer to the deadline?

That could be difficult to predict and, at this point, with how much Johnson is in demand at this point, the Nets could easily allow the market to set itself. Less than a month before the trade deadline, Brooklyn is in a great spot to get another strong return to help them push forward into the rebuild. As a dynamic wing scorer, it's easy to see why the interest is quite high for Johnson. I can't imagine that is going to change until he is finally moved.

What teams could realistically be interested in Cam Johnson: To be perfectly honest, there should be an extremely strong market for Cam Johnson heading into the final few weeks before the NBA Trade Deadline. Any team that is looking to make somewhat of a splash before the final stretch of the season begins should be looking in the direction of Johnson. Interestingly enough, because of the strong market that there is expected to be for Johnson, it's going to create quite the bidding war in the coming weeks.

Teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings, and probably a few others have all been linked to Johnson in recent weeks. You'd also imagine there are other teams that have inquired about him even though it hasn't been reported on. Johnson is a popular name on the trade market and I can't imagine that changing anytime soon. He could end up being the biggest name on the move before the deadline.