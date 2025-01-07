NBA Rumors: 8 Headline-worthy players who will drive inevitable trade deadline chaos

Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans

During the offseason, many expected Brandon Ingram to be traded before the start of the season. Instead of heading down that road, the New Orleans Pelicans seemingly doubled down on this core by trading for Dejounte Murray. The move hasn't paid off as perhaps the Pelicans believed it could as the team has been completely ravaged by injuries so far this season. With the second-worst record in the NBA, the Pelicans may not have many other options that to explore some changes to their roster as the NBA Trade Deadline approaches.

One of those changes could very well end up being getting back toward the path of trading Ingram. As the two sides continue to refuse to meet in the middle regarding a contract extension, the expectation is that Ingram will be traded at some point before the deadline. However, even though Ingram has proven to be a good player over the course of his career, his specific situation does make it difficult for the Pelicans to trade him at the deadline.

What teams could realistically be interested in Brandon Ingram: In theory, there should be a strong market for Brandon Ingram. However, full disclosure, there are several factors that will end up having a big impact on his trade market leading up to the deadline. One of those factors is his contract. In the final year of his deal, any team that trades for him likely has to re-sign him for the move to be considered a success. Teams will essentially have to give up assets for him while also a huge extension. It's rare when that happens.

Secondly, Ingram is a really good offensive player. However, he's struggled with his health through the first few years of his career and the ability to prove that he can be an effective No. 1 or 2 option on a really good team. Because of those concerns, that's probably the biggest reason why the Pelicans have shied away from offering him the big contract that Ingram is probably demanding. It could also end up being the big reason why opposing teams aren't all-in on the idea of trading for him ahead of the deadline. At this point, though, the Pelicans almost have to trade him. You can see why that is going to be a difficult task.