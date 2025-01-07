NBA Rumors: 8 Headline-worthy players who will drive inevitable trade deadline chaos

Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

Over the last couple of weeks, there hasn't been a bigger name that has dominated the trade rumor mill like Jimmy Butler. With how toxic things have become between him and the Heat, it's hard to envision that changing anytime soon. At this point, it would be surprising if there wasn't some sort of resolution that takes place between the Heat and Jimmy very soon. To be completely honest, I'm not even sure if the Heat could let this drag on for another month. This situation is not one of those that you can bet happens on deadline day. If I had to guess, I'd suggest the Heat attempt to trade Jimmy as soon as possible, likely in the next week or two.

But because most across the league know how bad things are between the Heat and Jimmy, it has made for a difficult process. Teams are probably lowballing the Heat at the moment with the intent of trying to get Jimmy for the lowest possible price. However, the Heat just needs one team to get serious with their offer. And once that does happen, that's when we're likely to see a trade go down. But as long as this storyline lingers, it's going to keep the door open for some trade deadline chaos.

What teams could realistically be interested in Jimmy Butler: Like a few other players on this list, the market for Jimmy should be high - in theory. However, because he's in the final year of his contract (with an opt-out after this season), it certainly complicates the situation even more. Add in the fact that Jimmy is disgruntled and has left every team he's played for in his career in this manner, and it's going to naturally leave some teams with some hesitance to go all-in on a pursuit of Jimmy ahead of the trade deadline.

On the other hand, acquiring Jimmy with a chip on his shoulder for even just the second half of the season could be appealing to several teams across the league. The Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, and Milwaukee Bucks are a handful of teams that have been linked to Jimmy in recent days but I'd imagine there are many more teams that have made a call to Miami to inquire about the possibility of a deal. A trade is getting made, it's a matter of "when" and not "if" at this point.