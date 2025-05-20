NBA Rumors: 9 Soon-to-be free agents smart teams should avoid at all costs

NBA Rumors: There are nine soon-to-be free agents that any responsible team in the NBA should avoid signing at all costs this offseason.

With just four teams remaining in the NBA Playoffs, it's almost impossible not to start speculating about what could await many teams in the offseason. One of the most exciting times in the NBA calendar revolves around free agency. It's the moment when players whose contracts have expired have the chance to sign with a new team. It opens the door to a fresh start or an exciting change for many players across the league.

But, as is almost the case with anything in the sporting world, there is always some bad that comes with the good. While there are many free agents that will either get a deserving payday or a welcoming change of scenery, there are other free agents that come with plenty of risk. As we inch closer to the start of free agency, which is roughly six weeks away, we explore nine soon-to-be free agents that any responsible team in the NBA should do whatever they can to steer clear of.

Honorable mention: Russell Westbrook, unrestricted

There's probably not much to explain when it comes to Russell Westbrook. Even though he's still a capable rotation player at this point in his career, he's simply too inconsistent for any team to take a serious flyer on him. Especially if a team is looking to compete in the postseason or make a championship run, Russ is not a player to take a gamble on. Russ has had a great career, but his game has not aged great, and while there were times he was an asset for the Denver Nuggets this past season, I'm afraid he was more of a hindrance at key moments.

Any team looking for a low-cost free-agent option should look beyond Russ. The lure may be there to take a chance on a player who will almost certainly make the Hall of Fame one day, but I'm afraid that his time of playing a meaningful role for a playoff team is over. Maybe he will prove me wrong in the future, but I just don't see it. The idea of signing Russ to a low-risk, high-reward contract is better than the reality of it.