NBA Rumors: Bought-out Ben Simmons set to sign with LA Clippers for stretch run

NBA Rumors: Recently bought-out Ben Simmons is set to sign with the LA Clippers for the final stretch run of the season.

Over the last few days, the LA Clippers have made two bold moves to help improve their chances of finishing with a top-6 seed in the Western Conference. At the NBA Trade Deadline, the Clippers acquired Bogdan Bogdanovic from the Atlanta Hawks, and via the buyout market, they have now signed Ben Simmons. Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets agreed to a buyout after they were unable to trade him ahead of the deadline.

As the Clippers fight for one of the top-6 seeds in the conference, the hope is that Simmons could play a valuable role off the bench. This season in Brooklyn, Simmons was averaging six points, seven assists, and five rebounds per game on 55 percent shooting from the floor. Perhaps most impressively, he's played in 33 games this season. He's on pace to play the most games in a very long time. For the Clippers, the hope is that the availability trend continues into the playoffs.

Can Ben Simmons salvage his NBA career?

At this point, signing with the Clippers for the remainder of the season goes beyond just trying to finish the year with a playoff team. For Simmons, it goes well beyond that. Simmons will be hoping to salvage his career with this signing. Getting a fresh start in LA, there's reason to believe that this could be a good move for him as he prepares for free agency during the offseason.

If Simmons can prove that he can play an important role for a playoff team off the bench, you'd have to imagine the narrative around him will begin to change. That's what he needs most at this point in his career. I think it's about time that we begin to change the expectations for Simmons. He's never going to be the All-Star player he was at the beginning of his career. That ship has sailed. But that doesn't mean he still can't be an impactful player in the NBA.

And if he can prove that over the final stretch of the season with the Clippers, it will open so many more options for himself heading into the offseason and free agency. Simmons gets a fresh start with LA; it'll be interesting to see if he can make the most out of it.