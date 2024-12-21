NBA Rumors: Best center trade deadline candidate is being completely overlooked

NBA Rumors: Clint Capela could be the best center trade deadline candidate who is being completely overlooked by the rest of the league.

If there's one certainty heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, it's the fact that there is going to be a strong market for big men. There are several contenders that have already been linked to centers on the trade block and that is only going to continue to be the case as we draw closer to the trade deadline. Over the last couple of weeks, we've heard the likes of Jonas Valanciunas, Robert Williams, and even Walker Kessler as potential trade targets. However, there might be one the entire league is overlooking.

In fact, depending on a team's circumstances, there's an argument to be made that the best center that will likely be on the trade block heading into the deadline is being completely overlooked. That's Clint Capela. As a player whose name has been in the rumor mill quite consistently, it's hard to imagine this year's trade deadline cycle is going to be any different. If that is indeed the case, every team in need of a center should be interested in Capela.

The Atlanta Hawks may be aggressive in Clint Capela trade talks

Capela is not having one of the best seasons of his career this year but at just 30 years old, there's reason to believe he could still have plenty in the tank. And a change of scenery could help him get his career back on track. Even as his production has tailed off over the past few seasons, Capela is still averaging 10 points and 10 rebounds per game on 58 percent shooting from the field.

In the final year of his contract, with the Hawks likely going down the road of a retooling (if not a rebuilding) of their roster, it would make sense for the team to strongly pursue a trade of Capela ahead of the trade deadline. Capela could be everything contenders are looking for in a center.

Capela isn't an offensive-minded big and most contenders are looking for a defensive presence in the paint for the stretch run. Capela may not be the rim protector he was in his prime, but there's reason to believe that he can still be an effective player in that role. If the price is right, there's no reason why Capela should emerge as one of the most highly sought-after trade targets at the deadline.