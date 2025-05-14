NBA Rumors: Boldest Giannis Antetokounmpo trade each top-5 lottery team could make

NBA Rumors: Exploring the boldest trade offer every top-5 lottery team could be on the table for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Dallas Mavericks winning the 2025 NBA Draft lottery with only a 1.8 percent chance to do so wasn't exactly the biggest story in the Association this week. In fact, the chaotic and newsworthy last few days began with a huge Giannis Antetokounmpo domino falling on Monday morning, when it was reported that he was open to the idea of a future outside of Milwaukee.

It wasn't exactly a trade demand, but it's been viewed, in many ways, as the first step toward that possibility. There are a few more shoes that need to drop for Giannis to hit the trade block, but if it were to happen this offseason, there are several teams that could make compelling offers to the Milwaukee Bucks. Piggybacking off the chaos that ensued on NBA Draft Lottery night, we explore the boldest trade offer each of the top-5 lottery teams can put together this offseason.

5 Bold trade offers for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Utah Jazz's mega offer for Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Utah Jazz hold the No. 5 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and if they wanted to, they could put together a pretty appealing trade offer for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Would Giannis want to play in Utah and for the Jazz? Who knows. However, let's put that question aside and dig into a huge offer from Utah as they look to find a strong superstar to play next to Lauri Markkanen heading into next season.

In this offer, the Jazz could build a package around Keyonte George, Kyle Filipowski, their two first-round picks in this year's NBA Draft, and two future first-round picks. They would also have to throw in John Collins and Collin Sexton to make the money work. This is not a bad offer and a lot better than most other teams can make, but the Jazz are probably not the most ideal landing spot for Giannis.