NBA Rumors: Boldest Giannis Antetokounmpo trade each top-5 lottery team could make

Charlotte Hornets' mega offer for Giannis Antetokounmpo

For whatever reason, let's assume that Giannis Antetokounmpo would be open to a trade to the Charlotte Hornets. Hey, maybe he's a big fan of LaMelo Ball. But if Giannis did want to team up with LaMelo, there's probably a trade offer that Charlotte could make that would help appease the Milwaukee Bucks. It would start off with the inclusion of the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Brandon Miller, and Tidjane Salaun.

For salary purposes, the Hornets would also have to include Miles Bridges, which isn't a terrible contract considering how productive he's been throughout his NBA career. The Hornets would probably also have to throw in a couple of other first-round picks to add some icing to the offer. Objectively speaking, this is a pretty strong offer for the Bucks if it did come to the point where they had to trade Giannis.

The Bucks would get two talented young players with Miller and whoever is available at fourth overall between V.J. Edgecombe and Ace Bailey. In addition to that solid duo, Salaun is an interesting developmental project with some promise as he prepares for his second season in the league. Bridges is going to be a movable contract next season, but he could help if the Bucks wanted to remain at any level of competitiveness. Two other first-round picks could help the Bucks add to this talented core or give this team some breathing room until they get their draft capital back in order.

The Hornets would be able to build around Ball, Giannis, and Mark Williams. They'd have some cap space to work with and could still have enough assets to trade for another veteran-level player who could help this core win now. Again, a bit of a stretch to see Giannis in a Hornets uniform, but you never know. Maybe he has an affinity for the state of North Carolina.