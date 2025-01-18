NBA Rumors: Brutally honest grades for all 30 teams at the mid-season mark

New Orleans Pelicans

Mid-season grade: F

Heading into this season, I'm not sure if anyone would've predicted that the New Orleans Pelicans would have the worst record in the Western Conference at the midway point of the season. Nevertheless, that's the reality that the Pelicans find themselves in. Partly due to injury, this season was doomed from the opening tip. While it would be easy to chalk this year up as a "lost" season, I'm not sure how simple that is for New Orleans - especially considering the big questions they need to make (sooner rather than later) about their future.

Brandon Ingram appears to be on his way out and Zion Williamson's future is more in question than its ever been. Realistically speaking, with how much promise the Pelicans entered this season with, it's hard not to give this team a failing grade with how the first half of this season has gone. Unless they make some great moves at the NBA Trade Deadline or can make a historic recovery during the second half of the season, it's going to be difficult to look back at this season in a positive light.

New York Knicks

Mid-season grade: B

I'll be the first to admit that while the New York Knicks have begun to play better of late, this is a team that has certainly left a bit to be desired with how much expectations they entered this season with. After their big moves during the offseason, the belief was that this team was going to take a huge step forward. While the team has certainly improved, it's hard to say how their season is ultimately going to end. And that's what this season is going to come down to for the Knicks. Heading into this year, it was always championship or bust for New York.

The Knicks are certainly on the right track but I'm still not sold on the team's depth or defensive abilities heading into the second half of the season. If there's one thing that will stand in the way of New York winning a title this season, it could very much be those two things. The Knicks have a ton of talent on their roster. The question is, do they have the right mix to be able to put everything together down the stretch? We will all find out together.