NBA Rumors: Bulls may have adjusted price tag for Nikola Vucevic to stunning ask

NBA Rumors: The Chicago Bulls reportedly have a stunning asking price for Nikola Vucevic ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.

With the NBA Trade Deadline less than two months away, the Chicago Bulls have clearly embraced the label of seller. The Bulls are not exactly in a position to blow up their entire roster but there are a few veterans on their roster they will be set up to move on from. At the top, which is not a surprise to anyone, is the desire to trade Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. However, both of those potential moves could be tricky.

Even though Vucevic is having a pretty strong season while averaging 21 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists per game on 59 percent shooting from the field and 47 percent shooting from 3-point range, his trade value is considered to be inconsistent (at best). Despite that, the Bulls are still seeking a future first-round pick in any deal for Vucevic as they begin to shop him ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.

The Chicago Bulls may have adjusted the asking price for Nikola Vucevic

Interestingly enough, just a couple of weeks ago, it was reported that Chicago was taking a "realistic" approach in shopping Vucevic. In that report, the starting asking price was two second-round picks. From all indications, it does seem as if something has changed if this most recent report is accurate.

That could lead me to draw two conclusions. Either the market for Vucevic was better than expected for the Bulls and they've elected to raise the asking price or this is negotiating 101 in which the Bulls are starting the bidding high before they naturally come back to a more realistic demand.

Either way, one thing that hasn't changed is the fact that Vucevic is still very much on the trade block. It's hard to predict whether Vucevic will be traded or not but it does seem as if Chicago is motivated to get a deal done and that there could be a market for the veteran big man ahead of the trade deadline.

As the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches, the Bulls are clearly one team to keep a close eye on. In addition to possibly trading Vucevic, the Bulls are also reportedly interested in moving LaVine. For as much as trading Vucevic may be in question, trading LaVine is an even more complicated situation for the team.