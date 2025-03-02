NBA Rumors: Buy or sell the 10 juiciest way-too-early offseason whispers

The Phoenix Suns will fire head coach Mike Budenholzer

The rumor: There are whispers that there could be a scism in the locker room and that it may center around a disconnection between head coach Mike Budenholzer and star guard Devin Booker.

It may not be all that surprising, but there are plenty of uncertainties surrounding the Phoenix Suns heading into the offseason. One recent rumor that has gained some traction over the last few days revolves around the idea that the Suns could end up firing first-year head coach Mike Budenholzer. The Suns have underperformed mightily so far this season and have been arguably the most disappointing team in the Western Conference.

Sources: Weeks ago Suns coach Mike Budenholzer called a meeting with Devin Booker imploring he tone it down vocally, leaving the star shocked. Inside that meeting which provides context to Booker’s postgame remarks on communicating. #haynesbriefs



Brought to you by @MoveInsoles pic.twitter.com/sVlTWB4Mrh — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 28, 2025

Heading into the offseason, it's almost a certainty that changes are coming. Predicting what those changes might be could be a pretty impossible task. However, if there is a real issue between Booker and head coach Budenholzer, the Suns could find themselves in a very difficult position. If there's a side to be taken, it's pretty clear which way the Suns are going to lean. I can't imagine they're going in the opposite direction of the face of their franchise.

And if the Suns end up pivoting away from Kevin Durant and/or Bradley Beal via trade, it would make sense for the team to keep Booker around. At the very least, the Suns could end up retooling around Booker this offseason or in the next couple of seasons. If there's any chance that keeping Budenholzer around could alter the future of Booker in Phoenix, it's pretty clear what Phoenix needs to do. However, that doesn't mean it will end up being any easier for the front office.

In 2023, the Suns fired Monty Williams as their head coach. Then, after just one season, the Suns fired Frank Vogel as the team's head coach. If they were to fire a head coach in three straight seasons, that would not look great. But, again, this is an ownership group that has been increasingly aggressive in the past. Why would they suddenly change their approach now?

Verdict: Sell