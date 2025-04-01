NBA Rumors: Chicago Bulls might be in a lose-lose situation with Josh Giddey

NBA Rumors: The Chicago Bulls might find themselves in a lose-lose position as they eye a big decision on Josh Giddey's future.

It's been a predictably mediocre season for the Chicago Bulls. If there's been any saving grace for the franchise, it's been the fact that over the past two months of the season, the duo of Josh Giddey and Coby White has given the franchise some life and hope. The question is, is this dynamic duo giving the Bulls some late-season false hope, or if there's something tangibly there to build around heading into the future?

Considering that Giddey is slated to hit the restricted free agent market in July, the clock is ticking on Chicago's front office.

According to Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, Giddey is in line to demand upwards of $30 million per year on a free-agent deal this summer. As a restricted free agent, the Bulls will have the opportunity to match any offer sheet he signs. At least for now, especially with how the Bulls have played of late, you'd imagine that the plan is to re-sign Giddey. However, you can't help but wonder if that could end up being another big mistake for the franchise.

Why the Chicago Bulls could be making a mistake by committing big money to Josh Giddey

The move to not have a contract extension already in line when the Bulls originally traded for Giddey last summer may have been the first mistake for Chicago. He's probably earned a bit more money heading into this summer than he would've cost the Bulls last offseason. Nevertheless, this was clearly the Bulls' plan all along. They allowed Giddey to bet on himself, and he may have won.

That now leaves the Bulls with a big decision heading into the offseason. In theory, the Bulls almost have to re-sign Giddey. Trading him and then losing him in restricted free agency would be a terrible look for the front office. The question they must answer is whether losing him Giddey in free agency would be a bigger mistake than committing $30-plus million per season to him. To be quite honest, I'm not sure what the answer to that question is.

Giddey is a good player. What the Bulls have to figure out is whether he's a winning player that you can build a strong core around. Even despite the Bulls' recent success this season, I'm not sure if that's a question that has been clearly answered. And that's what puts the Bulls in a very difficult position heading into the offseason.

In some ways, the argument could be made that the Bulls are in a lose-lose situation with Giddey. If they let him walk, the reaction from the fan base and media may be overwhelmingly negative. If they end up re-signing Giddey to the contract many assume he's going to demand, the same could be the case. Either way, the Bulls could end up losing this offseason, no matter what path they end up taking.