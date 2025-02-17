NBA Rumors: Draymond Green's completely unnecessary prediction for the Warriors

NBA Rumors: Draymond Green makes an absolutely bold prediction for the Golden State Warriors heading into the stretch run.

Known as one of the most electric personalities in the NBA, it's not all that surprising when Draymond Green makes headlines for what he says. However, while his words may not be surprising, there are also times when he does somewhat speak out of turn. In those situations, I'm sure there are many of his teammates who would prefer him to remain to himself. However, that's not who he is. And if you want the full Draymond experience, you take his on-the-court excellence with his over-the-top comments.

Over the NBA All-Star break, Draymond had one of those moments once again. When speaking on the Warriors' outlook heading into the final stretch run of the season, Draymond would go on to say that he believes the Warriors are going to win the championship this season. When allowed to edit his phrasing, Draymond, as he tends to do, doubled down on the "guarantee."

Was Draymond playing to the home crowd? Probably. However, this is one of those situations where Draymond did no favors for the Warriors. If anything, this just applied even more pressure to the Warriors heading into the final stretch of the season.

Draymond believes in the Warriors

Then again, it's hard to blame Draymond for how much confidence he has in the new-look Warriors. Making the bold move for Jimmy Butler has clearly given this team the much-needed boost they were looking for after a mid-season funk.

Whether or not the Warriors are now at a level where they could compete with the likes of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference remains to be seen. However, in the first four games with Jimmy on the roster, the Warriors have clearly shown some serious signs of improvement.

Over the course of this season, the Warriors have struggled to find a consistent offensive threat next to Steph Curry and have struggled defensively at times. At his peak, there's reason to believe that Jimmy will help on both fronts. Plus, Jimmy has never played next to a player as dynamic as Steph is on the offensive end of the floor. I'd imagine that's going to help his game tremendously, especially at this stage of his career.

Draymond believes the Warriors are winning a title this season. I'm not even sure the notable part of this story is about the guarantee, which is interesting in itself. I'd say that the most interesting part of Draymond's comments is about how confident he is in the roster now.