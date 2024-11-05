NBA Rumors: Forgotten offensive-minded wing could solve Nuggets' bench issues
NBA Rumors: As the Denver Nuggets continue to search for answers off their bench, a forgotten offensive-minded wing could be part of the team's solution.
After getting off to a 0-2 start to the season in which the team looked abysmal on multiple fronts, the Denver Nuggets have done a great job in bouncing back by winning four of their next five games. Even though the Nuggets have been playing better of late, this is still a team that has major issues. One of the biggest issues that could end up derailing the entire season is their lack of a consistent bench.
Through the first two weeks of the regular season, the Nuggets have the fifth-worst scoring bench units in the league and the team's theoretical sixth man, Russell Westbrook, is averaging 10 points on just 29 percent shooting from the field and 21 percent shooting from 3-point range. To say that the Nuggets have a depth issue would be a massive understatement. The fact that Denver doesn't have a reliable threat off the bench is a problem that could end up plaguing this team deep into the season if not addressed.
While the Nuggets don't have much trade bait to help solve this issue, they could scour the in-season free-agent market in an attempt to find a potential gem. According to a recent report, there is one offensive-minded wing that might already be on Denver's radar. Lonnie Walker is a player who not only could make sense as an in-season addition for the Nuggets but also a player who is very much open to returning to the NBA.
After being waived by the Boston Celtics before the start of the season, Walker signed a contract with Zalgiris in Lithuania. However, the way the contract was structured, he has the ability to be bought out in order to sign with an NBA team. If the Nuggets wanted to sign Walker, it could realistically happen.
Why Lonnie Walker could make sense for the Nuggets
The Nuggets could use another guard/wing option in their rotation. Losing Bruce Brown and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in back-to-back offseason has certainly gutted this team's depth. I'm not saying that Walker would effectively replace any of those players but he'd add another element that the team currently doesn't have on the roster. Over the course of his career, despite his faults, Walker is a proven scorer.
Last season with the Brooklyn Nets, Walker averaged 10 points on 38 percent shooting from 3-point range while averaging under 20 minutes per game. Does Walker leave a bit to be desired on the defensive end? Sure. But if the Nuggets are looking for a scoring punch off the bench, Walker could be the team's best option on the current free-agent market. And if they wanted, you'd have to imagine they could easily pry him away from his current contract in Lithuania.
The Nuggets desperately need to find an in-season burst if they want to reemerge as a championship contender in the Western Conference. There's at least an outside chance that the answer to their current issues could lie in the way of Walker.