NBA Rumors: 1 Franchise-defining New Year's resolution for all 30 teams for 2025

Portland Trail Blazers

New Year's Resolution: Trade Jerami Grant

The Portland Trail Blazers have shown some growth this season compared to last but this team still has left much to be desired as one that could potentially make some waves in the Western Conference. As their young core continues to develop, there's one other move that the Blazers should almost certainly pursue - and that's a trade of Jerami Grant. For one reason or another, Portland has been hesitant to pull the trigger. As a New Year's resolution, I believe the Blazers should make it a priority to trade Grant.

He's a player who no longer fits the timeline of the team and one who would be better suited on a playoff contender. It's hard to envision the Blazers getting to that level any time soon. Because of that, it would make sense for Portland to pursue a trade of Grant sooner rather than later. And whatever they get in return for Grant would also theoretically help this team as they look to continue to rebuild their roster.

Sacramento Kings

New Year's Resolution: Retool their core

At this point, it's pretty safe to say that the Sacramento Kings' season is falling apart. Since mid-November, the Kings are just 5-12. Overall this season, the Kings are 13-18 and find themselves outside the top 10 in the Western Conference standings. After the big move for DeMar DeRozan during the offseason, the Kings have not played at a strong level at all this year. Unless something changes drastically soon, the Kings are going to be faced with plenty of big-picture questions this offseason.

Considering how bad the Kings have played this season, it would be somewhat foolish for this team to run it back again next year. That's why I believe that the big New Year's resolution for the Kings heading into 2025 should be to retool their core. It's clear that something isn't working and this front office has to figure out what is the big culprit. I wouldn't say the Kings need to completley blow up the core but trading one of De'Aaron Fox or Domantas Sabonis can't be considered completely off the table as an option heading into the trade deadline season.