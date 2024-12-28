NBA Rumors: 1 Franchise-defining New Year's resolution for all 30 teams for 2025

Utah Jazz

New Year's Resolution: Making a win-now move during the offseason

As the Utah Jazz somehow continues to regress, it has to be concerning for the franchise overall. Considering that the Jazz pivoted toward a rebuild three offseasons ago, something isn't quite adding up for the team. The Jazz have done their best to acquire more talent but the results simply aren't there. Aside from Lauri Markkanen, it's hard to pinpoint any concerns the team currently has on their roster. That's why it would make sense for the team to embrace some aggressiveness at some point soon.

Heading into 2025, the Jazz's New Year's resolution should be to make a win-now move. If Utah wants to keep Markkanen around and engaged, it would make sense for the Jazz to search for a player that fits his theoretical timeline for winning. The Jazz have the assets and the cap space to make a big deal happen. It's time for this team to pull the trigger in an attempt to give Markkanen some real talent around him.

Washington Wizards

New Year's Resolution: Draft Cooper Flagg or a franchise-changing talent

For the struggling Washington Wizards, who are in the very early stages of a rebuild, the New Year's resolution for the 2025 calendar year is quite simple. What the Wizards need most is to draft Cooper Flagg or a franchise-changing talent atop the 2025 NBA Draft. Flagg is considered to be the best prospect from this year's class but there are a couple of other young players in the draft class that could work as potnetial faces of the franchise in the future.

The bottom line is that the Wizards need to find a new player that they can start to build around. If the Wizards are able to accomplish that at some point in 2025, this team is going to be in a prime position to make waves as they build up. Washington may have pivoted toward a rebuild at just the right time. The 2025 NBA Draft class might be loaded with the exact player the team needs to truly get this rebuild on the right track.