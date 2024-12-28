NBA Rumors: 1 Franchise-defining New Year's resolution for all 30 teams for 2025

Chicago Bulls

New Year's Resolution: Trade Zach LaVine

In many ways, the main goal for the Chicago Bulls has not changed all that much. Heading into the turn of the calendar, the argument could be made that the biggest New Year's resolution for the Bulls should be to find a trade partner for Zach LaVine. It's not that he's this terrible player or locker room presence but there's no question that his cap number limits what the Bulls are able to do in terms of building a roster. And if Chicago is serious about a rebuild (or even retooling the roster), it's going to be increasingly difficult to do so with LaVine on the roster.

How realistic this resolution is for the Bulls remains to be seen. However, it's pretty clear that this has to be considered a high priority for the team heading into the new year. The good news is that there appears to be some hope in the Bulls trading LaVine. If the recent reporting surrounding LaVine is accurate, it would lead many to believe that a trade of the star guard isn't that outlandish of an idea heading into the NBA Trade Deadline. The Bulls need to pull the trigger.

Cleveland Cavaliers

New Year's Resolution: Make a deep playoff run

With what the Cleveland Cavaliers have been able to accomplish so far this season as they've consistently been the best team in the NBA, it's pretty clear what the team's next step in their progression should be - and it's to make a deep playoff run. For a team that may have all the pieces to make a championship run, there are no more excuses for the Cavs as they prepare for an all-important playoff run in 2025. The Cavs may have had a solid showing in the playoffs last year but they nearly lost in the first round at the hands of the Orlando Magic and didn't put up much of a fight against the eventual NBA Champion Boston Celtics.

That can't be the case again this season, especially with how dominant the Cavs have looked to begin the year. As arguably the biggest favorite not named the Celtics heading into the postseason, the Cavs surely have some pretty big expectations to live up to. In 2025, the goal for the Cavs is pretty clear. They must make a deep playoff run and anything less than a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals is likely going to be considered a disappointment.