NBA Rumors: 1 Franchise-defining New Year's resolution for all 30 teams for 2025

Detroit Pistons

New Year's Resolution: Find a strong supporting star

Even though the Detroit Pistons have certainly improved this season, I'm still not sure this franchise has arrived at the point where they want to be. Because of that, I do believe that the team's big New Year's resolution should revolve around finding a strong supporting star to play next to Cade Cunningham or a primary star for Cunningham to play a supporting role next to. Either way, over the next few months, the Pistons should be gunning for a star player to help elevate this team as they continue to take steps forward.

The Pistons should have a few ways in which they could go out hunting for a star player. First, they may have a shot to land one with a high pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Second, they could sign one in free agency if they would want to. Third, they could attempt to land a star player via trade. The Pistons have plenty of assets to work with and if landing a star player is truly a goal for the team, they could certainly put the pieces in place to possibly accomplish that goal in the new calendar year.

Golden State Warriors

New Year's Resolution: Land a star player to extend their current championship window

The Golden State Warriors remain at a point where they have to make a decision about their future. Are they going to attempt to extend the championship window around Steph Curry or are they going to lean into some of their young players in hopes that they could develop into stars in the future? That's a question that the Warriors will have to firmly answer heading into the 2025 calendar year. It seems like we already know the answer to that question but until something tangibly plays out, it's still somewhat of a mystery.

That's why heading into the new year, the Warriors' big resolution should be to land a star player next to Curry in an attempt to keep this team's championship window open. I'm not sure what player the team will end up targeting at the trade deadline or even in the offseason but if the last few months are any indication, we know that the Warriors are going to be aggressive. This entire situation becomes that much more interesting if Golden State isn't able to strike a deal for a big-name player. For now, the Warriors should be aiming for the stars.