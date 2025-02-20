NBA Rumors: Giannis has interesting response on whether he'd ever demand a trade

NBA Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo gets real about whether he'd ever ask the Milwaukee Bucks for a trade.

There's a very real scenario in which the Milwaukee Bucks' season ends in disappointment for a third straight season. After winning their first NBA Championship in 50 years back in 2021, the Bucks have had a difficult time regaining that contender status in the Eastern Conference. Over the past two seasons, the Bucks have lost in the first round of the playoffs each year. Heading into this postseason, there's a very real chance that could end up happening once again as Milwaukee has been one of the most inconsistent good teams in the league.

I'm sure this is a scenario that many across the league are hoping for. The idea of Giannis Antetokounmpo demanding a trade because of constant team failures is a pipe dream that many teams are certainly rooting for. As we inch closer to the end of the season, this is around the time those hopes begin to rise. However, when asked if he'd ever demand a trade from the Bucks, Giannis had quite an intriguing response.

"I don’t think that I would ever text (and ask for a trade), I am not this kind of guy, they would have to kick me out." Giannis on if he would ask for a trade

This is hardly a surprising response from Giannis. Even though it is a pipe dream for many across the league to see Giannis demand a trade away from the Bucks, it does seem extremely unlikely to ever happen. Giannis has been one of the poster boys of loyalty in the modern NBA, having spent 12 seasons with the Bucks.

In theory, there's little reason for Giannis to be upset with the Bucks. Milwaukee has made an effort to surround Giannis with a strong supporting cast and has been aggressive in recent years. Over the last 18 months, the Bucks have made bold moves for Damian Lillard and Kyle Kuzma in hopes of keeping the current championship window open.

While those moves have not paid off or worked out as perhaps the Bucks were hoping for, it'd be unfair to discredit the front office. Especially if Giannis is giving his input, he has no reason to be disgruntled with the Bucks.

No matter how this season ends for Milwaukee, I don't think we should expect Giannis to be on the trade block this offseason. Unless, as Giannis says, he's being forced out by the franchise. But that's not happening.