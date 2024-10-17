NBA Rumors: Giannis offers head-turning comments about his future with Bucks
NBA Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo offers some intriguing comments about his future with the Milwaukee Bucks.
There are a few NBA teams whose futures will be drastically determined by how successful they are this year. One of those teams in the Eastern Conference is the Milwaukee Bucks. After back-to-back disappointing ends to their season, it's pretty clear that the Bucks must bounce back in a big way this year. If they aren't able to do so and this season ends in disaster again, there could be big changes awaiting this team next offseason.
In fact, it may be something the rest of the league is hoping for at this point. Even if changes come for the Bucks, one consistent for the team moving forward is going to be Giannis Antetokounmpo. Or at least that's the expectation. However, Giannis knows that may not be entirely the case.
Giannis admitted in a somewhat joking manner that if the Bucks aren't successful this season, changes will be made. In his own words, Giannis knows he may not be above those potential changes.
"If we don’t win a championship, I might get traded. Yeah, this is the job we live.- Giannis Antetokounmpo
...
On a serious note, this is the job. It’s the profession that we’re in. At any given moment, if you don’t succeed, that might be it for us."
This may have been Giannis making light of the seriousness of this season but in every joke, there's a tiny bit of truth wrapped in it. And if things do go south for the Bucks this season, it's almost a certainty that big changes will be on the horizon.
Giannis' future with the Milwaukee Bucks
I can't imagine the Bucks trading Giannis, even if this season does end in disaster again, but we have seen stranger things in the NBA before. And maybe, just maybe, another season ending in disappointment is what it will take for Giannis to begin to think about playing basketball outside of Milwaukee.
I'm not saying it will but you can't help but wonder if that's at least an outside possibility heading into the start of this season.
The Bucks have the pieces in place to compete for a championship this season. For one reason or another, they've struggled to live up to their potential in each of the last two seasons. That will have to change this season if the Bucks want to change the narrative surrounding them and, perhaps most importantly if they want to avoid a potential rebuild.