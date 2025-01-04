NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors honing in on unexpected trade deadline target

NBA Rumors: The Golden State Warriors may be honing in on a trade deadline target but it may not be the one you would expect.

As the Golden State Warriors continue to fight through their struggles, it's pretty clear that the team is going to continue to be aggressive in their attempts to upgrade their roster ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. The Warriors have already made one move to acquire Dennis Schroder but they may need to make another if they're going to emerge as a true championship contender down the stretch.

After getting off to a 12-3 start through the first 15 games of the regular season, the Warriors have completely fallen off pace in recent weeks. They've lost 13 of their last 18 games and quickly falling behind in the Western Conference standings. With the NBA Trade Deadline on the horizon, you'd expect the Warriors to be aggressive in searching for an upgrade. Finding the right trade target will be key for the Warriors as they look to salvage the season after their most recent slump.

While all the talk surrounding the Warriors seems to surround the team's potential pursuit of Jimmy Butler, a recent report suggests they may be honing in on another trade deadline target. Even though it may not be the first name to come to mind, it's Nikola Vucevic who could be the primary target for Golden State heading into the deadline.

The Golden State Warriors may be prioritizing a center

The idea behind this thinking is that the Warriors are in pursuit of a true stretch center next to Curry. Vucevic may not be in the prime of his career anymore but he's having a huge bounce-back season this year, averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds on 56 percent shooting from the field and 44 percent shooting from 3-point range.

With how productive and efficient Vucevic has been so far this season, you'd imagine that he'd be a natural fit in the Warrior's system. He'd also likely be a much cheaper and less riskier target than a high-profile player like Jimmy. Of course, if the Warriors were to make a move for Vucevic over Jimmy, there wouldn't be a high ceiling for the team compared to if they were to make a move for an All-Star wing.

There's no question that Vucevic would help make the Warriors better but I'm not sure he would be considered as a championship-altering move for the team. But that's part of the business. It's a give-and-take. That's what the front office is going to have to decide over the next few weeks. One thing is clear, it will be interesting to see it all unfold for the Warriors as we inch closer to the NBA Trade Deadline.