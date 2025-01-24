NBA Rumors: Grizzlies can create chaos at NBA Trade Deadline with this 1 move

NBA Rumors: The Memphis Grizzlies can create real chaos at the NBA Trade Deadline with this one speculative deal.

The Memphis Grizzlies are in a position to make a big move at the NBA Trade Deadline. For the most part, they check all the boxes for a team that should be willing to take a big swing ahead of the stretch run. They are currently battling for a top-3 seed in the Western Conference standings and could be considered a team that is one supporting star away from making a deep run in the postseason.

The question is, will the right move present itself ahead of the trade deadline? While that remains to be seen, one star player that the Grizzlies have been linked to recently is Miami Heat's disgruntled wing Jimmy Butler. However, that could be considered quite the bold move after it's been reported that Jimmy may not want to play in Memphis.

Nevertheless, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Grizzlies are one team "lurking" in the Jimmy sweepstakes and could be one team willing to take a gamble on "renting" Jimmy for this year's playoff run. The question is, would the Grizzlies actually pull the trigger on such a bold move at the deadline, or is this mere speculation?

What are the odds that the Memphis Grizzlies would make such a move?

To be honest, it's difficult to predict whether or not the Grizzlies would be open to taking a gamble on such a risky move. While in theory, adding a player like Jimmy could go a long way in helping this team's chances of making a deep run in the postseason, I'm not sure which Jimmy they'd be getting.

If there was a guarantee that he would be willing to put his head down and just play basketball, I'm sure the Grizzlies would take the gamble. But as we've seen over the last month during his time with the Heat, that's far from a foregone conclusion. At this point, I don't think it's out of the realm of possibility that Jimmy would refuse to show up.

Depending on what it would cost Memphis to make such a move at the deadline, I'm not sure if it's worth a gamble in the long run. Especially considering how good the Grizzlies have been so far this year even without Jimmy. Either way, if the Grizzlies did want to turn the trade deadline upside down or create mass chaos, trading for Jimmy would be one way to accomplish that.