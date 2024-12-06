NBA Rumors: Injured Knicks standout center teases 'good news' as he eyes a return
NBA Rumors: Mitchell Robinson could be teasing a potential return to the floor sooner than expected for the New York Knicks.
Even as the New York Knicks begin to play better of late, there's still one concern for the team as we slowly inch closer to the stretch run - and it revolves around this team's lack of depth. The Knicks continue to have the least productive bench units in the league and don't have much insurance behind Karl-Anthony Towns. If the Knicks are going to emerge as a threat in the Eastern Conference, you'd imagine that's going to have to change.
Part of the hope for the Knicks is that Mitchell Robinson, who is currently sidelined due to an injury, could help solidify some of that lack of depth in the frontcourt. Projected to make a return to the floor at some point in January, Robinson did send out a cryptic post on X (formerly known as Twitter) that could indicate he's closer to a return than many realize.
Of course, this should be taken with a grain of salt because players have used social media to post cryptic messages in the past and then it turns out it has nothing to do with basketball or their situations with their current teams. This could have nothing to do with the Knicks or basketball but it could too.
The New York Knicks have great potential
Even if Robinson doesn't return to the floor until January, the Knicks will still be in a great position to make a run down the stretch. From a talent perspective, the Knicks have the players to compete with the likes of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics. The big question for this team continues to revolve around whether they'll have enough depth.
While the eventual return of Robinson won't solve all of New York's issues, it will certainly help alleviate some of their struggles off the bench. And perhaps playing a small role behind Karl-Anthony Towns could end up unlocking an entirely different level of Robinson's game. He won't be relied on to play big minutes and could focus on a small role. It could end up working out for both sides this season.
For now, the Knicks should still be patient with Robinson. Ideally, it would be great if Robinson is able to return sooner than the expected target date from injury. However, the last thing the Knicks need is to rush him back.