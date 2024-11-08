NBA Rumors: Insider all but confirms Warriors set to take big swing at trade deadline
NBA Rumors: The Golden State Warriors could still be eyeing a big move ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
Through the first couple of weeks of the regular season, the Golden State Warriors have been one of the most pleasant surprises in the Western Conference. After letting Klay Thompson walk in free agency, I'm not sure many expected Golden State to be 7-1, sitting atop the Western Conference standings, through the first few games of the season. Nevertheless, with this hot start, it does appear as if the Warriors could be ready to compete for a championship once again.
But if they're going to do that, they may need to add another piece or two before the NBA Trade Deadline. Despite the hot start to the season, I'm not sure if anyone believes the Warriors have the top-tier talent to compete with the other top contenders in the league. Golden State should feel great about how they started the season, but if they seriously want to compete for a championship this season, they almost certainly have to make a move at the deadline.
And at least according to one NBA insider, the Warriors are considered to be the biggest candidate to make a big move at the deadline. In the words of ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the front office has an "itchy trigger finger" to make a big trade.
What will the NBA Trade Deadline market look like?
This should be the least surprising considering the Warriors have been attempting to make a blockbuster move for a while. Dating back to last year's NBA Trade Deadline, the Warriors tried to trade for LeBron James. In the end, neither LeBron nor the Lakers were all that interested in the idea of such a move and those talks didn't go that far. However, it wouldn't be surprising if the Warriors made a bold attempt for another big move at this year's trade deadline. Even more so considering how strong they've looked so far this season.
JTrying to predict what the trade market could look like heading into the trade deadline season could be complicated. At least for now, the big names that could be available likely start with Zach LaVine. I'm not sure he makes all that much sense for the Warriors from a financial or schematic perspective. Considering their interest in Paul George, you can't help but wonder if Golden State would kick tires on the idea of a move for Brandon Ingram, who is likely going to be shopped closer to the deadline.
Jerami Grant is another big name to keep an eye on and he could make even more sense as a potential target for the Warriors if they decide to move on from Jonathan Kuminga. Kyle Kuzma is also a name that could pick up steam as we inch closer to the trade deadline.
Even though it's impossible to predict who the Warriors would be interested in, it's safe to say that there will be a market for a splash move to get done. The question is, will the right target become available? And will said target be the player to help the Warriors make the leap from a dark horse threat in the West to a potential favorite?