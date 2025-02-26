NBA Rumors: Joel Embiid's future with 76ers is even more blurry with recent news

NBA Rumors: The Philadelphia 76ers have one very big question heading into the offseason, and it revolves around Joel Embiid.

It's been a season to forget for the Philadelphia 76ers. With just 25 games remaining in the regular season, the Sixers currently stand 17 games under .500 and two games out of the 10th and final spot in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament. Perhaps most importantly, the team is haunted by Joel Embiid's continued injury woes. Which, at least at this point, may not have a clear end in sight.

Embiid, who has missed 38 games this season, is currently sidelined as he consults with doctors and specialists about his current knee injury. At this point, surgery is not off the table for the All-Star center. If that is indeed the case, it could add an even more blurry layer to his future not only with the Sixers but also in the NBA.

Knee injuries may not be the death sentence today that they were for big men 20 years ago, but they're still far from great or ideal. Especially for Embiid who has had a history of knee issues, you can't help but be concerned about his future as he battles through one (that has derailed his entire season) again.

Joel Embiid's health is what drives the Philadelphia 76ers

As has been evident so far this season, the Sixers go as far as Embiid can take them. He's been the heart and soul of the team since he entered the league and the team is very different when he plays vs. when he doesn't. This season, it's gone even further than that. The Sixers don't just need Embiid on the floor, they need him to be healthy.

From the opening tip this season, Embiid has not been healthy and that's been pretty evident. Because of that, it's put the Sixers in a very bad situation. At this point, the Sixers can't be worried about whether they can salvage the season by sneaking into the Play-In Tournament. No, this team should be much more worried about Embiid's overall future. It's more if Embiid will be healthy next season and the year after that.

Right now, with all the information they have, I'm not sure if they even know the answer to that question. In theory, Embiid would use up the entire offseason to get his knee right. But as he continues to age, that could end up being more and more of a difficult task. Embiid's current injury not only complicates his future in the league but also the future of the Sixers.

Philadelphia has invested all its resources in building around Embiid. If he can't be healthy, it could completely throw a wrench in what the Sixers have built over the last few years.