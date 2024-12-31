NBA Rumors: Kyle Kuzma has a change of mind in being traded to West contender

NBA Rumors: Kyle Kuzma has an interest in being traded to a Western Conference contender ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.

It's amazing how quickly things can change in the NBA. Last season, as the Dallas Mavericks combed the NBA trade market in search of an upgrade, the team fell upon Kyle Kuzma. However, instead of both sides agreeing to a deal to bring Kuzma to Dallas, the offensive-minded scorer preferred to remain in Washington. Because of that, the deal between the Wizards and Mavs quickly fell apart. Soon after, the Mavs would pivot to acquire P.J. Washington.

Nearly a year after, it's now being reported by Marc Stein that Kuzma would very much welcome a deal back to the Mavs. However, the Mavs are not necessarily in a spot where they're desperate to make such a move. I'm sure there is still at least some interest in Kuzma, but Dallas' roster has completely evolved since this point last season - with the additions of Washington, Naji Marshall, and Klay Thompson. Nevertheless, Kuzma is hoping Dallas is willing to take another shot at trading for him ahead of the deadline.

According to Jake Fischer, Kuzma has "a lot" of interest in being traded to the Mavs. Whether or not Dallas would be interested in meeting Washington's asking price remains to be seen. But, at least for now, there does appear to be at least some interest on both sides.

Dallas Mavericks may not be looking to make a bold move ahead of the trade deadline

With the way the Mavs have played this season, the argument could be made that they don't necessarily have to make a bold move at the trade deadline to emerge as a contender down the stretch. This team continues to show some promise and if they can get to the postseason with a relatively healthy roster, they should be able to make some noise.

Could the Mavs make a move at the trade deadline? Absolutely. However, I can't imagine this is a team that is going to be looking to make a big move for a star-level talent. I could be wrong but the window for the Mavs trading for Kuzma may have already passed.

It's certainly something to keep an eye out for heading into the trade deadline season and it will be interesting to see where Kuzma lands but at this point, I'd be surprised if that ended up being with the Mavericks.