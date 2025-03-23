NBA Rumors: Mavs set to get huge boost as final push for playoffs arrives

NBA Rumors: The Dallas Mavericks are expected to get one final boost for the playoffs as Anthony Davis is set to return this week.

Anthony Davis' debut for the Dallas Mavericks was short-lived. Suffering a non-contact groin injury in the third quarter of his debut with the Mavs after the blockbuster deal (centered around Luka Doncic), AD was forced to leave the game and has not played for the team since. However, even as the season quickly comes to an end, AD wants to make sure he doesn't leave a bad taste in the franchise's mouth.

AD has been working hard on a potential return from injury, even despite the fact that the Mavs have been completely decimated by injuries on nearly every other front - most notably with the torn ACL suffered by Kyrie Irving. In theory, the Mavs don't have much to be playing for at the moment. Sitting in the 11th seed in the Western Conference, even if the Mavs were to make the postseason, it's unlikely that they'd make much noise.

Anthony Davis is looking to get back on the floor

Nevertheless, AD is still motivated to return to the floor to help his team in whatever manner he can. Returning and then helping the Mavs to hold off the Phoenix Suns would be a good first step. Whether Dallas would have enough firepower to do so, even with a healthy AD, remains to be seen.

But, at least for now, the plan appears to be for AD to make his return to the Mavs at some point later this week. With a huge offseason in front of them, it could be beneficial for the Mavs to see what they have in AD. However, there could also be value in keeping him sidelined so the team can carve out the best possible pick in the loaded 2025 NBA Draft.

Either way, the Mavs aren't in a very desirable position. At this point, it's going to be difficult to make this fan base happy no matter what happens for the remainder of the season. At the start of the year, it was a champioship or bust for the Mavs. It's pretty clear right now that this year will be remembered as a huge bust - especially after the front office made the decision to trade Luka at the NBA Trade Deadline.

The Mavs are certainly going to be under a microscope heading into the offseason, no matter how this season ends for the franchise.