NBA Rumors: Multi-superstar trade 'gaining momentum' between Heat, Warriors, Suns

NBA Rumors: A multi-superstar trade that would completely change the landscape of the NBA is reportedly gaining traction as we inch closer to the NBA Trade Deadline.

With just a couple of days left before the NBA Trade Deadline, the clock is ticking for many teams in search of hammering out a roster-altering move. At the top of the list of teams that are scouring the market for such a move are the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, and Miami Heat. For very different reasons, each of these teams is hoping they can pull off a bold move in the next two days.

According to a recent report, the three sides could be inching closer toward a blockbuster agreement that would involve multiple superstars on the move. In this hypothetical move, the Suns would land Jimmy Butler, the Warriors would get Kevin Durant, and the Heat would land Andrew Wiggins (and other pieces). There's reason to believe that an ultimate deal between the three sides could look something like this:

How this blockbuster trade would help each team

It's rare when a trade of this magnitude positively impacts each team. Even with the trade between the Lakers and Mavs from the weekend, many were quick to criticize Dallas for such a move. However, in the case of the Suns, Warriors, and Heat, there's reason to believe that this move would help each of them in their own way.

Phoenix is reportedly desperate to find a supporting star next to Steph Curry. Landing KD would accomplish just that. How much better it would make them remains to be seen, and that could ultimately depend on what they give up, but there's no question they'd certainly accomplish their deadline goal of improving the roster.

The Suns have an appetite to acquire Jimmy, that's been the worst-kept secret across the NBA. Trading KD for Jimmy (essentially) could be considered a step back for the team. However, there's no question that he could be considered a better basketball fit than KD for the team and this is a roster that desperately needed some change. The verdict could be out for the Suns on this specific move and it's easy to see why there could be some hesitation on their part.

While this deal wouldn't be an ideal outcome in the Jimmy saga, there's no question that they'd be an improved team. Andrew Wiggins is a good player. He's a fringe All-Star talent and would help the Heat emerge as a more competitive team. If they're also able to get some draft capital in this deal, it would be a huge return for Miami. Considering what Jimmy's trade market looked like just a week ago, this could be as close to a best-case scenario for the Heat.

Whether each team ends up writing off on this deal remains to be seen. However, there's no question this could end up being one of the bigger deals in league history if it does all come together before the NBA Trade Deadline.