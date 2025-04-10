NBA Rumors: Nikola Jokic trade demand watch may have already begun

NBA Rumors: It may be time to admit that the Nikola Jokic trade demand window may have already opened.

Not only was it shocking to see the Denver Nuggets fire head coach Mike Malone with less than a week remaining in the regular season, but it also will greatly complicate the team's future moving forward. No matter how this season ends for the Nuggets, it's hard not to think about what could await this team in the offseason after firing both their head coach and general manager.

Over the last couple of days, there have been small signs of what could have led to the shocking firings. However, the stories continue to pile in now that more time has elapsed. One of the most interesting reports revolves around the idea that the Nuggets felt motivated to "clean house" at least in part because they felt Nikola Jokic's patience was wearing thin with the team's struggles.

This will be an easy to report to run with, but without any confirmation, it's hard to take this as cold-hard evidence. However, generally, in the NBA, where there's smoke, there's fire.

Would Nikola Jokic demand a trade?

If Jokic's patience was - or is - wearing thin with Denver's struggles, you can't help but think of what that could mean for both him and the team when it comes to the big picture. The Nuggets made the bold decision to fire the general manager and the head coach. Even though their core is going to remain relatively the same, you'd have to imagine there are going to be some substantial changes coming to the team.

Even if Jokic "wanted" changes, there's no guarantee he's going to be on board with what may lie ahead for the franchise. Ultimately, assuming these reports are at least somewhat accurate, that's why I believe that Jokic should officially be on trade demand watch.

Would Jokic ever demand a trade from the Nuggets? Who knows. However, for the first time in his career, it does feel as if that possibility may be close to becoming a reality. The Nuggets are at somewhat of a crossroads at this point in their journey as a franchise, and the last thing they need is for Jokic to demand a trade away from the team.

Heading into the offseason, Denver needs to do whatever they can to ensure that whatever the concerns are or may be with Jokic, they're addressed.