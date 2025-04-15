NBA Rumors: Path to trading for Zion Williamson just got significantly easier

NBA Rumors: The probability of the New Orleans Pelicans may have increased after the firing of General Manager David Griffin.

Coming off their second-worst season in the franchise's 23-year history, it was expected that changes were coming for the New Orleans Pelicans. However, the first big change that the team made once the regular season ended was somewhat surprising. New Orleans fired general manager David Griffin after six seasons with the franchise. It could just be the start of many more moves for the Pelicans, but finding a new decision-maker at the top will be a key to what comes next for the franchise this offseason.

The early whispers are that the Pelicans could be eyeing Hall of Famer Joe Dumars as Griffin's replacement. His last stint with a team in the NBA came with the Sacramento Kings from 2019-22, where he held roles such as general manager, vice president of basketball operations, and chief strategy officer. A couple of years out of the Association, there's a strong chance he could be on the verge of jumping back in.

Logistically speaking, the move to fire general manager David Griffin could have a much bigger effect on the franchise than many realize. Considering how strong of an advocate that Griffin was for Zion Williamson, it was unlikely to believe that he would ever get to the point of trading their superstar forward. However, now that Griffin is no longer calling the shots in New Orleans, you can't help but wonder if that sentiment could now all of a sudden change.

The New Orleans Pelicans are at a crossroad

Zion was drafted by Griffin, and in many respects, their jobs were tied to each other. No matter who the Pelicans bring in, whether it's Dumars or another candidate, they will not have the same allegiances to Zion. If they wanted to, they could spark their own rebuild of their roster by trading Zion in the next calendar year.

Considering the Pelicans are somewhat at a crossroad, it would not be surprising if the new lead decision-maker did explore Zion's trade market. At the very least, it would be smart to see what type of trade market Zion would have. But, again, much of that depends on what the new general manager or president of basketball operations thinks of Zion.

The real conundrum is the fact that when Zion is healthy, he's one of the most dominant forces in the league. But more often than not, Zion has not been healthy throughout the first few years of his career. Through the first six seasons of his career, Zion has missed more than 240 games. That's the equivalent of roughly three full seasons. That's not ideal for a player who is supposed to be considered a "franchise cornerstone."

With new leadership expected in New Orleans, no one player may be safe this offseason - not even Zion.