NBA Rumors: Pieces are in place for Suns to make all-in trade for Jimmy Butler

NBA Rumors: All the pieces seem to be falling in place for the Phoenix Suns to make a big trade for Jimmy Butler.

Over the last few weeks, the worst-kept secret in the world has been the fact that Jimmy Butler wants to be traded to the Phoenix Suns. He hasn't exactly said it publicly said it but the tea leaves have spoken loud and clear. However, up until recently, a Jimmy trade to the Suns felt highly unlikely due to their lack of flexibility and overall trade assets they could use in a theoretical deal.

After the Suns traded their 2031 first-round pick to the Utah Jazz for three other first-round picks, it does appear as if the ducks are finally falling in place for a big move. And unless you've lived under a rock over the last few weeks, it's pretty clear that the Suns made this move with Jimmy in mind.

The Phoenix Suns are trading their 2031 unprotected first to the Utah Jazz for three first-round picks, sources tell ESPN. The Suns are acquiring the least favorable firsts in 2025 of Cleveland/Minnesota, 2027 of Cleveland/Minnesota/Utah and 2029 of Cleveland/Minnesota/Utah. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 22, 2025

The Suns are going to need those extra first-round picks to either help facilitate a Bradley Beal move to another team or to help convince the Miami Heat to take on the final few years of his contract. Either way, after the Suns made the trade for additional first-round picks, it's almost become a foregone conclusion that Jimmy is probably going to be traded to Phoenix. The pieces are starting to fall in place and all that remains is where, who, and how. Regardless, at this point, all the signs do point to Jimmy being traded to the Suns.

Where Jimmy Butler fits on the Phoenix Suns?

The big question that Suns fans must be answering at this moment is not only how Jimmy is going to fit in but also if he's the answer to their issues. Jimmy is a good player. Perhaps even a great one, even though he has shown some regression due to age in the last couple of seasons. But the Suns are an average team at best right now and swapping Beal for Jimmy is far from a guaranteed solution.

In theory, there are reasons why Jimmy being traded to the Suns would work. With Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, Jimmy would be a natural fit. He could play third fiddle on the offensive end of the floor, working in the mid-range part of the floor, while focusing on the defensive end of the floor. While his game has slipped a bit defensively, you'd have to imagine that he can still be better than what Beal was able to offer them on that end of the floor recently.

And for all the negative narratives that may be out there about Jimmy, when he's engaged and motivated, there are many times when he could be considered the best teammate on the floor. In fact, during the early portions of his stint with the Heat, one of the bigger criticisms was that he wasn't as assertive offensively. Playing off of KD and Booker is probably not going to be a problem.

For me, the biggest question for the Suns revolves around what Jimmy they're going to get. At 35 years old, it's anyone's guess. While he's been good in spurts so far this season, there are natural questions about his durability and overall ability on the offensive end of the floor as he continues to age.

In theory, this is one big happy ending, and the Suns' entire blueprint is saved by a disgruntled Jimmy. He is given the chance to have his own narrative-shifting opportunity while playing with a contender in the Western Conference. Can he do it once again? All signs suggest we'll find out together in a few weeks.