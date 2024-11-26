NBA Rumors: Predicting 1 Aggressive trade each contender should consider making
New York Knicks - Finding much-needed depth for the stretch run
Through the first nine games of the season, the New York Knicks were 4-5 and had plenty of fair questions about whether they had made the right moves during the offseason. However, over the last couple of weeks, the Knicks have somewhat begun to hit their stride as a team after the huge moves for Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges during the summer. Even though I wouldn't say everything has been solved after the Knicks' early-season concerns, they're certainly back on the right track.
Even with their improved player over the last couple of weeks, the argument could still be made that the Knicks may have to strongly think about making a big trade deadline move in an attempt to solidify some of the team's concerns. At the moment, I'd say this team's biggest issue is their lack of overall depth. Despite having one of the best-starting 5s (on paper) in the Eastern Conference, New York does have the least productive bench units in the league. If the Knicks are going to win a championship, that is certainly going to change.
Why this move works for the New York Knicks
That's why this is a deal that could work for New York. In this deal, the Knicks could build a package around Mitchell Robinson (who remains sidelined due to an injury), Tyler Kolek, and one of their two protected first-round picks in 2025. In return from the San Antonio Spurs, the Knicks would add two quality rotation pieces with Tre Jones and Malaki Branham. As the Spurs look to build around Victor Wembanyama, both Jones and Branham could find themselves on the outside looking in. The Knicks could utilize both contributors.
Jones would give the Knicks another reliable guard in the backcourt and Branham has proven to be a quality off-ball shooter. If he can bring that to the Knicks, he could emerge as a key part of their struggling bench unit. The big question is whether this move would move the needle enough for the Knicks. To be perfectly honest, I'm not entirely sure. However, adding two potential rotation pieces would make a lot of sense for a team that desperately needs to find some added depth before the stretch run.