NBA Rumors: Predicting 1 Aggressive trade each contender should consider making
Cleveland Cavaliers - A legit backup center
At this point in the season, it's hard to overlook how impressive the Cleveland Cavaliers have looked to start the season. The Cavs are not just beating teams, they're blowing most of them out. Ten of their 17 wins have come by 10 points or more. Cleveland has an 11.8 net rating through the first 18 games of the regular season. To put that number in perspective, last year's Boston Celtics had an 11.7 net rating during the regular season. The 2015-16 Golden State Warriors, who won 73 games in the regular season, had a 10.6 net rating. In other words, the Cavs are in pretty good company.
If this team is able to remain healthy throughout the regular season and into the playoffs, it's hard not to envision the Cavs not playing a big factor in who comes out of the Eastern Conference. But there's still a ton of basketball to be played between now and the start of the playoffs. And if there's an NBA Trade Deadline move to be made, it would be foolish for this front office not to explore a potential upgrade. If there's any weakness on this roster, it's probably behind their dynamic duo in the frontcourt.
Why this move works for the Cleveland Cavaliers
Heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, finding some depth in the frontcourt could be key. In this hypothetical deal, Robert Williams III could be a natural trade target for the Cavs. If he can continue to prove that he can remain healthy, Williams could be the right fit for the team off the bench. And if the Cavs could pull off such a move by only parting ways with 2024 first-round draft pick Jaylon Tyson and veteran Georges Niang, Cleveland should not hesitate to pull the trigger.
Even though the Cavs would have much bigger problems in the even that Evan Mobley or Jarrett Allen go down, it would be wise for Cleveland to try and acquire some insurance behind them. At the very least, the addition of Williams could help take some of the pressure off their dynamic duo - especially when it comes to regular-season minutes. Would this move help the Cavs move a step closer to a potential Eastern Conference Finals run? Absolutely. If the front office agrees, I'm not sure there'd be much hesitation.