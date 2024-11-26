NBA Rumors: Predicting 1 Aggressive trade each contender should consider making
Oklahoma City Thunder - Adding more insurance behind Chet Holmgren
Even though the Oklahoma City Thunder left a bit to be desired during their postseason run last year, this is a team that has continued to pick up where they left off stretching back to last year's regular season. The Thunder are sitting as the top seed in the Western Conference and have continued to show dominance even after losing Chet Holmgren for what will likely be the majority of the rest of the regular season. If the Thunder are lucky, they should be able to get him back for the stretch run but that's no guarantee.
Because it's far from a guarantee, it would make sense for the Thunder to explore the possibility of adding another big in the event that Holmgren isn't able to return. That's why I believe that heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, it would be shocking if this front office didn't explore the option of adding another big man to the rotation. Finding the right fit could be key but there could be several options that would seem like natural targets for the team. I can't help but wonder if one of them could be Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart.
Why this move works for the Oklahoma City Thunder
Even though the Detroit Pistons have been slightly more competitive than they've been in years past, I still don't believe that they're going to be overly aggressive at the NBA Trade Deadline. As a likely seller, it would make sense for a player like Isaiah Stewart to possibly be on the block. I'm not sure if they would pull the trigger on a deal for him but considering that he's had to embrace a reduced role this season (compared to last), I also wouldn't say it would be that shocking if he was traded at the deadline.
In this hypothetical deal, the Thunder could build a package around Isaiah Joe, who has become a bit more of a luxury with the continued progression of Cason Wallace and Aaron Wiggins, and the acquisition of Alex Caruso. Oklahoma City could add a couple of second-round picks to add a bit of icing on top as they send it over to the Pistons for Stewart. This could be the exact move that the Thunder may need to explore as they look for some added insurance in the frontcourt for the stretch run.