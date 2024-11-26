NBA Rumors: Predicting 1 Aggressive trade each contender should consider making
Boston Celtics - Finding a veteran big from an old foe
As the Boston Celtics get more and more healthy, this is a team that's going to begin to look more and more dominant. While they may not hold much value in the regular season, especially after already winning an NBA Championship last year, I imagine this team is going to start tuning into final form over the next few months. Now that Kristaps Porzingis is back, full throttle could be ahead for the Celtics after a solid, but not super impressive, start to the season for Boston.
But if there are any potential weaknesses for this team, it's probably in the frontcourt. And if the Celtics are smart, they'll probably explore some options in how to improve before there before the NBA Trade Deadline. While there could be several potential targets for the Celtics that could emerge, it's going to be increasingly difficult for this team to make a huge move because of their financial situation. Boston is going to have to find a low-salary player to pursue to have any shot to make a move before the trade deadline. There could be one that makes a ton of sense and that also works financially. The only problem is, he plays for an old foe.
Why this move works for the Boston Celtics
Here's the bottom line: for as dominant as the Boston Celtics may have the potential to be, they may get to a point this season where they need another useful rotation player in the frontcourt. And looking at what the Celtics could afford, there may not be a better option than veteran Kevin Love. Would the Miami Heat want to play ball with the Celtics? That's probably unlikely. However, there also may come a point this season when - or if - Miami decides they could sell off some of their veterans before the NBA Trade Deadline.
If that does happen, there's a potential deal that could make sense for both sides. The Heat could send Love to Boston in exchange for Jaden Springer, a 22-year-old who could potentially thrive and benefit from the Heat's developmental system, and a couple of second-round picks that could help Miami down the road. If the Heat start fading before the deadline, this is a deal that could make a ton of sense for both sides. That said, there's no guarantee one would want to help the other at any point this season. But if we're being honest, this trade is one that could seemingly come to fruition if both sides operated in good faith.