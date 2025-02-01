NBA Rumors: Proven championship contributor could be on the trade block

NBA Rumors: There could be another proven championship contributor on the trade block heading into the deadline.

With just a few days before the NBA Trade Deadline, the Memphis Grizzlies remain one of the bigger mysteries in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies are a team that could make a bold move for Jimmy Butler or, at the same time, decide to stand pat. Either way, I'm not sure if there would be that much pushback. Interestingly, there is another move the Grizzlies could pursue that could turn many heads ahead of the deadline.

According to a recent report, the Grizzlies have at least discussed the possibility of trading Marcus Smart ahead of the February 6 trade deadline. Whether or not that means the Grizzlies are actively shopping Smart remains to be seen. However, as we head into trade deadline week, it's certainly another name to keep a close eye on. And thinking logistically, there could be a couple of reasons why Smart could realistically be on the move.

Why the Memphis Grizzlies could be looking to trade Marcus Smart

If we're being quite honest, Smart has never looked like a good fit for the Grizzlies. In fairness, the injuries he's had to battle through over the past season and a half haven't made life on him easy. Neither did the Ja Morant suspension from last year. However, Smart has continued to struggle to find his stride even this season in Memphis.

This season with the Grizzlies, Smart is averaging nine points and four assists per game on 37 percent shooting from the field. In addition to the underwhelming offensive efficiency numbers, Smart is also averaging a career-low 21 minutes per game this season. If that doesn't tell you all you need to know about Smart's uncertain fit with the team, I'm not sure what will.

It would make at least some sense for the Grizzlies to trade Smart in an attempt to make way for another move on the horizon. Smart still has one more year ($21 million) on his contract for next season and if the Grizzlies don't see a path toward a contract extension, it wouldn't make much sense to keep him on the roster. Getting ahead of his possible trade market could be smart (no pun intended) for the Grizzlies.

If Smart is indeed on the trade market heading into the deadline, there could be some interested playoff suitors. As an established high-level role player, Smart could emerge as a welcomed addition to a playoff team with high hopes.