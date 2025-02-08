NBA Rumors: Ranking 13 Best buyout candidates who could hit the open market

NBA Rumors: As the NBA Trade Deadline dust continues to settle, we set the table for what could be an exciting buyout market in the Association.

In what will be remembered as one of the most chaotic NBA Trade Deadlines in recent history, there is still plenty that needs to be settled over the next few weeks. One thing is certain heading into the next couple of weeks - it's the fact that because of the level of player movement that took place at the trade deadline, there's a good chance there's going to be a strong buyout market in the NBA.

As is almost always the case in the Association, the buyout market is not as simple as it may seem. There are a few rules to keep in mind. The most important one is that any team that has a cap sheet over the first luxury tax apron can't sign a player who was bought out during the season unless they were making below the non-taxpayer mid-level exception. For this year, that number was $12.4 million. That eliminates the likes of the Celtics, Nuggets, Lakers, Bucks, Timberwolves, Knicks, and Warriors.

Generally speaking, the buyout market is reserved for older players on expiring contracts. However, there are always a few exceptions here and there. In what is expected to be a strong buyout market in the NBA, we rank 13 of the best options that could end up hitting the open market as teams explore one more final addition before setting their postseason rosters.



13. Cody Zeller, Houston Rockets

In what ended up being one of those last-minute deals at the NBA Trade Deadline, the Houston Rockets acquired Cody Zeller from the Atlanta Hawks. Even though the argument could be made that the Rockets do have a need in the frontcourt, I'm not sure if Zeller is going to be a part of those plans. He seems like a good buyout candidate and considering he hasn't played in a game this season, I have a hard time envisioning he's going to be awarded a role on the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

There are other teams in the NBA that are probably more desperate to find frontcourt depth at the moment than the Rockets and I suppose he could emerge as a potential fit for some of those teams. Zeller is unlikely to be a highly sought-after buyout candidate but it wouldn't be surprised if he did catch on a playoff team for the stretch run.