NBA Rumors: Ranking 13 Best buyout candidates who could hit the open market

3. Dennis Schroder, Detroit Pistons

Having already been traded twice this season, first to the Golden State Warriors and then to the Detroit Pistons, there's an argument to be made that Dennis Schroder could be looking for his next team in the not-so-distant future. That's because there's real debate to be had whether he'll end up hitting the open market or not. Theoretically, there is a chance the Pistons would want to keep Schroder. They're in the battle for a top-6 seed in the Eastern Conference and he should help.

However, Schroder can ask the Pistons for a buyout if he doesn't feel this team is in a position to make the postseason this year or they get off on the wrong foot in their post-trade deadline slate. Either way, I don't think anything is completely off the table for Schroder and the Pistons. In the final year of his contract, if Schroder did want to end the season on a contender, there's a pretty simple path toward accomplishing that. Sure, the Pistons would have to agree too.

What teams could be a fit for Dennis Schroder: The argument could be made that every contender should feel strongly about pursuing a buyout deal for Schroder. With how he's played this season, he's the type of player that every playoff contender would want coming off the bench. In 47 games played this season between the Nets and Warriors, Schroder is averaging 14 points, six assists, and three rebounds per game on 36 percent shooting from 3-point range.

Could Schroder be considered a dark horse threat off the bench in a playoff series? Absolutely. Does he have the talent and experience to add an element of value for some of the top contenders? Yes. That's why he'd probably be one of the most sought-after players on the open market. Can you imagine a team like the Oklahoma City Thunder or Cleveland Cavaliers adding a player like Schroder off the bench? It'd be borderline unfair.