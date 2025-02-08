NBA Rumors: Ranking 13 Best buyout candidates who could hit the open market

2. Bruce Brown, New Orleans Pelicans

For the better part of the last six months, there was an expectation that Bruce Brown was eventually going to be traded. It wasn't until the NBA Trade Deadline that it finally came to pass. The Toronto Raptors sent Brown to the New Orleans Pelicans as part of the compensation package in exchange for Brandon Ingram. Even though Brown has missed most of this season because of injury, there's still a reason to believe that he can still be an effective player for whatever team he's on.

If the Pelicans want to keep Brown, I'm sure he'll be able to carve out a decent-sized role for the team. And, at least for now, it does seem as if the Pelicans are telling those around the league that they intend to keep Brown and not buy out his contract. But, again, things can change quickly in the NBA. If it gets to the point where Brown and his camp are pushing for a buyout, you'd have to imagine the Pelicans would strongly consider making it happen.

What teams could be a fit for Bruce Brown: In theory, Brown could be viewed as a prime buyout target for many teams. Teams that may be looking for another versatile guard like the Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat, or Orlando Magic could be a natural landing spot should Brown hit the open market between now and the playoffs. At the very least, it's an idea that Brown and his camp will think about and likely discuss, at the very least, with New Orleans brass.

In 18 games played this season, Brown is averaging eight points and four rebounds on 44 percent shooting from the field. Those numbers may not jump off the screen but it's also worth noting that Brown was a huge part of the Denver Nuggets' championship run a few years ago. At just 28 years old, there's reason to believe that Brown could still be that player for a team in the future. Maybe Brown ends up sticking with the Pelicans but if he does hit the open market, he's certainly the type of late-season addition that could alter a team's ceiling.