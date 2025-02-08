NBA Rumors: Ranking 13 Best buyout candidates who could hit the open market

12. PJ Tucker, Toronto Raptors

It's been a rough (and long) last couple of years for PJ Tucker. After being traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the LA Clippers as part of the James Harden deal, Tucker quickly fell out of grace with his new team. When he was removed from the rotation, it was clear that Tucker and the Clippers needed a divorce. However, that breakup didn't happen until this year's NBA Trade Deadline when the Clippers traded Tucker first to the Miami Heat and then was rerouted to the Toronto Raptors.

At this point, it'd be extremely shocking if the Raptors and Tucker didn't agree to a buyout at some point in the near future. The Raptors have been embracing their youth movement and I'm not sure how much of a fit Tucker would be. To be quite honest, I'm not even sure he'd crack the rotation for Toronto. Plus, this is a team that is probably not going to be in the postseason conversation and at this point in his career, Tucker makes little sense for a team that won't be in the playoffs.

What teams could be a fit for PJ Tucker: It's difficult to predict what Tucker could possibly add to a team considering it's been more than a year since he last suited up in an NBA game. Tucker is certainly a hard worker but it'd be crazy to think that he's still in the prime of his career. At 39 years old, Tucker may not have left to give to a team. In fact, the argument could be made that his greatest attribute to a team down the stretch may be as a mentor and a locker room leader.

That said, because of the versatility on the defensive end, I'd be shocked if he didn't find a way to sign on with a playoff team down the stretch. Once he and the Raptors work out a buyout, I'd imagine playoff teams with concerns on the wing will give Tucker a fair look. I'm fairly certain that Tucker will be signed. Whether he plays a contributing role on the court for whatever team takes a flier on his is a completley different story.